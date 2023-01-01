Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in La Mesa

La Mesa restaurants
La Mesa restaurants that serve fish tacos

Senor Burro - La Mesa

8960 Fletcher Parkway, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REGULAR FISH TACO$3.49
More about Senor Burro - La Mesa
Acapela La Mesa

5575 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACO$3.95
FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, TARTER SAUCE AND CHIPOTLE SAUCE
More about Acapela La Mesa

