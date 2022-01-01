Nachos in La Mesa
La Mesa restaurants that serve nachos
Sombrero Mexican Food
5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Nachos Supreme-1/2
|$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Regular Nachos
|$6.29
Chips with cheese
BBQ
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
5465 lake murray, la mesa
|Loaded Nacho (Pulled Chicken)
|$12.00
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Pulled Chicken, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
|Loaded Nacho (Brisket)
|$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Brisket, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
|Loaded Nachos
|$11.00
tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, house cheese sauce, green onions, tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema
SALADS • SANDWICHES
58-Beach Hut Deli
3703 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal