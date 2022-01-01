Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in La Mesa

Go
La Mesa restaurants
Toast

La Mesa restaurants that serve nachos

Nachos Supreme-Full image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa

Avg 4 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Nachos Supreme-1/2$9.89
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Regular Nachos$6.29
Chips with cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

5465 lake murray, la mesa

Avg 4 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nacho (Pulled Chicken)$12.00
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Pulled Chicken, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
Loaded Nacho (Brisket)$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Brisket, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
Loaded Nachos$11.00
tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, house cheese sauce, green onions, tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema
More about Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

58-Beach Hut Deli

3703 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
More about 58-Beach Hut Deli
West Coast Smoke & Tap House image

 

West Coast Smoke & Tap House

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in La Mesa

Brisket

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Tacos

Map

More near La Mesa to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston