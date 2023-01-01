Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in La Mesa

Go
La Mesa restaurants
Toast

La Mesa restaurants that serve rigatoni

Main pic

 

Aromi - 7200 Parkway Drive

7200 Parkway Drive, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Carbonara$22.00
More about Aromi - 7200 Parkway Drive
Consumer pic

 

Little Roma - 5575 Baltimore Dr

5575 Baltimore Dr, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni, Sausages & Roasted Peppers w/ Ricotta$19.00
Homemade sausages, roasted peppers, onions, with a fresh tomato sauce, topped with riccota
Rigatoni, Broccoli and Pesto$18.00
Creamy pesto sauce with rigatoni pasta and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to melty perfection.
Rigatoni Florentine w/ Chicken$19.00
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach
More about Little Roma - 5575 Baltimore Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in La Mesa

Carne Asada

Carbonara

Chile Relleno

Burritos

Sticky Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Cake

Thai Tea

Map

More near La Mesa to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston