Salmon in La Mesa

La Mesa restaurants
La Mesa restaurants that serve salmon

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

5465 lake murray, la mesa

Avg 4 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Pizza
mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, dill cream & caramelized onions
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$18.00
topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun. served with fries and a pickle on the side
Smoked Salmon$16.00
More about Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
Antica Trattoria image

SMOKED SALMON

Antica Trattoria

5654 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa

Avg 4.6 (4309 reviews)
Takeout
Salmone One Serving$30.00
Pistachio crusted wild salmon + prosecco orange sauce + spinach risotto.
More about Antica Trattoria
Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant image

 

Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant

7970 University Avenue, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$15.95
More about Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant

