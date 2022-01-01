Salmon in La Mesa
La Mesa restaurants that serve salmon
BBQ
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
5465 lake murray, la mesa
|Smoked Salmon Pizza
mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, dill cream & caramelized onions
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$18.00
topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun. served with fries and a pickle on the side
|Smoked Salmon
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON
Antica Trattoria
5654 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa
|Salmone One Serving
|$30.00
Pistachio crusted wild salmon + prosecco orange sauce + spinach risotto.