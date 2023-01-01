Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
La Mesa
/
La Mesa
/
Shrimp Tacos
La Mesa restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Senor Burro - La Mesa
8960 Fletcher Parkway, La Mesa
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TACO
$4.49
More about Senor Burro - La Mesa
Acapela La Mesa
5575 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa
No reviews yet
SHRIMP DIABLA TACO
$5.00
SPICY SHRIMP, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE SAUCE
More about Acapela La Mesa
Browse other tasty dishes in La Mesa
Calamari
Chile Relleno
Chicken Salad
Mahi Mahi
Bruschetta
Cheesecake
Mac And Cheese
Scallops
More near La Mesa to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(987 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(987 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(92 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1209 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(37 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(489 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1346 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(478 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston