Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in La Mesa

Go
La Mesa restaurants
Toast

La Mesa restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

Signature Thai Cuisine

6185 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$10.00
Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and white onions.
More about Signature Thai Cuisine
Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant image

 

Tamarind Thai

7970 University Avenue, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry$0.00
More about Tamarind Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in La Mesa

Pad Thai

Curry

Sliders

Cheese Fries

Shrimp Rolls

Panang Curry

Bean Burritos

Fried Rice

Map

More near La Mesa to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1010 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (424 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1099 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston