La Mesa

203 N Main Street

Popular Items

Cheese and Onion Enchilada$3.25
La Mesa Perfect Margarita$7.00
La Mesa Pizza$14.50
Crispy flour tortilla topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, red chili sauce, melted cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Served with creamy jalapeno dip.
Chips and Salsa$4.95
8 oz of our House Made Salsa served fresh daily tortilla chips.
Sopapillas$3.75
Chips and Queso Cup$6.99
Melted cheeses with fire roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, green chilis, onions and cilantro.
Flautas$11.75
Seasoned ground beef or brisket and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and fried. Served with queso.
#2 Cheese and Onion Enchiladas$12.75
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.
#1 Chicken Enchiladas$13.95
2 chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce. Served rice and beans.
Mojita Rita$8.00
Location

Joshua TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TORQUE Grill & Cantina

No reviews yet

We offer tasty delicious Tex- Mex & Burgers with several Vegan, Vegetarian, & Keto options. We try to go above and beyond your expectations to deliver on time and with a smile. Come visit our car themed fun atmosphere with TV's for sports & entertainment and outdoor patio with live music. We also have several events, Corn Hole, Car Shows, Vendor Events plus much more!

