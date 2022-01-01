TORQUE Grill & Cantina

No reviews yet

We offer tasty delicious Tex- Mex & Burgers with several Vegan, Vegetarian, & Keto options. We try to go above and beyond your expectations to deliver on time and with a smile. Come visit our car themed fun atmosphere with TV's for sports & entertainment and outdoor patio with live music. We also have several events, Corn Hole, Car Shows, Vendor Events plus much more!

