La Mexicana Restaurant

Welcome to La Mexicana Restaurant, a family owned institution in Montrose since 1982. Serving authentic and Tex-Mex food, we are open everyday starting at 7am. We serve Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner all day!

1018 Fairview St • $$

Avg 4.5 (6311 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Vegetables$4.25
Order of Black Beans$3.25
Order of Rice and Black Beans$3.25
16 OZ FROZEN MARGARITA$11.95
Rice$3.25
Flour Tortillas$1.75
Potato Ham and Egg Taco$3.25
Bacon and Egg Taco$3.25
CHIPS$2.00
Potato and Egg Taco$3.25
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1018 Fairview St

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
