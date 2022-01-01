La Mexicana Taco Bar
Mexican Food, Vegan and vegetarian options, Pet friendly !!! Outside space , Dine in :) Come in and enjoy!
2430 ne 13th ave
Popular Items
Location
Fortlauderdale FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:45 pm
