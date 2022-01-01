Go
La Mexicana Taco Bar

Mexican Food, Vegan and vegetarian options, Pet friendly !!! Outside space , Dine in :) Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

RICE & BEANS SIDE$5.00
FISH Tacos$16.00
Pan-fried white fish, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, sweet corn, pico de gallo and cilantro
CHIPS AND SALSA$5.99
Homemade tomato and chile's mexican salsa with lots of corn tortilla chips
CHICKEN Quesadilla$14.00
Wheat tortilla, stuffed with 3 Mexican cheese and chicken, topped with sour cream drizzle, garnished with fresh cilantro.
Birria quesadillas$17.00
Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew.
Topped with Cilantro and white onion.
Birria sauce side.
Birria Taco Party(3)$24.00
3 Birria tacos, Birria salsa
Taco Tray$75.00
Includes 20 Tacos. Serves 8-10. PLEASE INCLUDE THIS SELECTIONS ON THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX, THANKS!
choose up to four:
-Spicy chicken
-Green carnitas
-Al pastor
-Tofu al pastor
-Brisket ( upcharge)
-Honguitos
-Sweet potato
-steak (upcharge)
-fish
CHICKEN Burrito$15.00
Served with a side of Pico de gallo filled with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.
Quesadilla platter$60.00
20 pieces, serves 8-10
Choose 2 proteins : (PLEASE INCLUDE THIS SELECTIONS ON THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX, THANKS!)
Cheese/chicken/carnitas/barbacoa/pastor/hongos/chorizo/vegg
See full menu

Location

2430 ne 13th ave

Fortlauderdale FL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

