Go
Toast

La Michoacana Boyle Heights

Bringing the Authentic Ice Cream flavors of Michoacán to Boyle Heights

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

Esquite Regular$5.25
Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons
Paletas De Leche
Fresas con Crema$6.50
Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.
Paletas De Agua
Mangoñadas$6.50
Mangonada serve with Mango Sorbet fresh mango chunks, Chamoy, tajin, tamarind candies, fresh lime, amd tamaring stick
Tostilocos Large$8.25
2 bags of Tostitos serve with fresh mango, cucumbers, jicama, Japanese peanuts, tamarind candies, pickle pork skin "cueritos" fresh lime, house made chamoy and tajin. Want extra chamoy or chile? selected Add Ons. No need to select if you dont want extra add ons
Esquite Small$4.00
Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons
Double scoop$5.00
Single scoop$3.00
Hot Cheetos with Cheese$3.25
Hot Cheetos with Nacho Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eastside Luv

No reviews yet

Go Where You Are Celebrated, Not Merely Tolerated!

El Tepeyac Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yum Yum Donuts

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston