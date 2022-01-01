Go
Toast
  • /
  • Galena
  • /
  • La Michoacana Irmanaju

La Michoacana Irmanaju

Come in and enjoy!

110 S Main St

No reviews yet

Location

110 S Main St

Galena IL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Galena Roasters Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

At Galena Roasters Coffee Shop we love coffee as much as we love our beautiful town.
We ensure that each cup is handcrafted to supreme quality.
We recognize that freshness and craftsmanship is paramount to each individual cup and we hope that you enjoy our coffee with every sip

Cannova’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We are small Italian restaurant that offers the best pizza in town! We feature homemade sauces, bread, pizza dough, meatballs and our famous house dressing! We also have many pasta, salad, appetizer and sandwich options. We are currently only offering takeout and contactless delivery at this time.

Campeche Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food with great outdoor seating and rooftop dining!

Galena Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Galena Bakehouse is a high quality grab and go bakery on one of ‘America’s Best Main Streets’. The menu features gourmet pastries, cupcakes, coffees, empanadas and lunch options using local ingredients, always made from scratch. 
By popular demand, the previous innkeepers of the historic Felt Manor, Chef Geoff and Sous-Chef Alex are thrilled to curate treats and picnics for all!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston