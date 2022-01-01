Go
La Mixteca Tamale House

A TASTE OF OAXACA & HOME TO OUR FAMOUS ARTISAN TAMALES

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest

Popular Items

1/2 RICE & 1/2 BEANS$2.99
MILD GREEN SAUCE (1OZ.)$0.25
CAFE DE OLLA$2.99
black coffee infused with cinnamon & piloncillo (brown sugar) -served hot- (free refills)
SOPES$4.50
thick handmade corn tortilla with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & sour cream
JAMAICA$4.50
sweetened hibiscus tea
ELOTE "MEXICAN STREET CORN"$4.00
roasted corn topped off with mayonnaise, cotija cheese & chili powder
CHAMPURRADO$3.95
mexican hot chocolate -served hot-
EMPANADAS$4.50
TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, QUESO FRESCO & CREMA
PINA COLADA (SWEET)$3.95
FRESH PINEAPPLE WITH COCONUT & PECANS (SWEET)
HORCHATA$4.50
sweetened rice-cinnamon milk
Suwanee GA

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
