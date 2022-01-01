Go
La Morra

Simple ingredients, time-honored techniques

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

48 Boylston St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)

Popular Items

Hanger Steak$37.00
Wood grilled hanger steak with fontina potato mushroom gratin, chianti sauce
Greens and Reds Salad$12.00
Locally grown lettuces with a red wine vinaigrette
Beet Salad$16.00
Roasted beets, apples, baby watercress, radish, ricotta salata, pistachio, american caviar
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Meatballs$4.75
Tuscan meatballs with porcini and prosciutto
Cornish Hen$28.00
Wood grilled Cornish hen “under a brick” with chick pea fries, brussels sprouts, pancetta, salsa verde
Entree Bolognese$29.00
Housemade tagliatelle with bolognese
Entree Spinach Lasagna$27.00
Spinach mushroom and ricotta lasagna, béchamel sauce and parmesan
Arancini$4.75
Fried stuffed risotto with braised beef and cheese
Pork Chop$32.00
Wood grilled pork chop, mushrooms, honey nut squash, fennel mostarda
Intimate
Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

48 Boylston St

Brookline MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
