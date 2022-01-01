Go
La Neta

Fast Casual Taqueria.

255 NEWBURY STREET

Popular Items

POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
CARAMELO TACO$5.00
Flour tortilla with steak & melted cheese, served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
POLLO BURRITO (CHICKEN)$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
FISH TACO$5.00
Corn tortilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing
CHIPS & GUAC (LARGE)$6.00
CARNITAS TACO (PORK)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions, topped with salsa verde
BARBACOA TACO (SHREDDED BEEF)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
Location

BOSTON MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
