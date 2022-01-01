Go
Toast

La Nortena

The most authentic Mexican cuisine in town!

FRENCH FRIES

6275 Rivers Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)

Popular Items

Hard Taco$5.25
Choice of meat filling, served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Pick 2 Combo$21.00
Choice of two items. Served with Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and choice of beans. (Limit of one per combo on burrito, quesadilla, chimichanga, and tostada)
Cheese Dip$8.50
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
Texas Fajitas$23.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Chilaquiles$19.00
Corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken, cooked with ranchera sauce and topped with cheese. Served with Mexican rice and small salad.
8oz House Salsa & Chips$6.50
Enchiladas Norteña$18.00
Four cheese sauce enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.
Queasabirria Tacos (3)$18.00
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
Classic Bowl$16.50
Served with choice of meat, white rice, black beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, purple cabbage, and corn.
Classic Street Taco$5.75
Choice of meat filling, served with cilantro and onions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6275 Rivers Ave

North Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

No reviews yet

new restaurant good tasty , welcome to come in and enjoy!

Dashi

No reviews yet

Asian + Latin

Sportsbook

No reviews yet

Sportsbook at Tanger Outlets is the best place around to come in and watch the games! Order online or come visit us today!

Carolina Crab House - Tanger

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston