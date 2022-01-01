Go
A map showing the location of La Nortena Tamale Factory - Odessa
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Nortena Tamale Factory - Odessa

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2901 E. I-20 Suite 131

Odessa, TX 79761

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Half Dozen Hatch Tamales$10.00
Half Dozen Spicy Red Tamales$9.50
Half Dozen Green Tamales$10.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

2901 E. I-20 Suite 131, Odessa TX 79761

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

305

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

4950 East University Blvd., Odessa, TX, 79762

Boomtown Babes Espresso

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Reynosa

No reviews yet

Great, traditional food with traditionally great service.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Nortena Tamale Factory - Odessa

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston