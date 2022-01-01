La Panetteria Ristorante
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
4921 Cordell Ave • $$
Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Popular Items
|Minestrone
|$9.00
fresh homemade vegetable soup
|La Burrata
|$15.00
Homemade fresh burrata cheese, tomatoes, baby arugula basil oil, and balsamic glaze
|Insalata Della Casa
|$10.00
Mixed green salad, shredded carrots, cucumber tossed with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette
|Melanzane Parmigiana
|$13.00
golden fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella
|Fugazzeta Pizza
|$16.00
caramelized sweet onions topped with mozzarella
|Bianca 4 Formaggi Pizza
|$14.00
White four cheese pizza Mozarella, provolone, fontina and sweet gorgonzola
|Fugazza
|$16.00
white pizza with mozzarella topped with onions, olive oil and oregano
|PIZZA DE LA NONA
|$15.00
Marinara, mozzarella, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and spinach
|Fettuccine Alla Bolognese
|$19.00
fresh fettuccine pasta with veal ragu and shaved parmesan cheese
|MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA
|$17.00
golden fried eggplant topped with marinara, mozzarella accompanied with spaghetti pasta
|Petto Di Pollo Piccata
|$21.00
pan seared chicken breast sautéed with sage and lemon caper sauce
|POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA
|$22.00
pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella served with pasta
|Zuppetta Di Mare
|$29.00
shrimp, mussels, squid, scallop, clams sautéed in a garlic marinara sauce accompanied with crostini and linguini pasta
|Costoletta Di Vitello Arrosto
|$31.00
roasted veal chop in a red wine reduction served with wilted spinach, carrots, and potatoes
|Bistecca Di Manzo
|$32.00
Black Angus, New York strip, accompanied with wild mushrooms sautéed in aromatic herbs arugula salad
|Milanesa De Pollo A Caballo
|$21.00
Argentinian style chicken Milanese topped with fried egg accompanied with fries and salad
|Milanesa De Carne Alla Napolitana
|$24.00
beef Milanese topped with marinara sauce, ham and provolone cheese accompanied with house salad and fries
|Canelones De Espinaca y Queso
|$15.00
spinach and mozzarella cannelloni with béchamel, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
|RAVIOLES 4 QUESOS
|$16.00
four-cheese ravioli with fresh tomatoes, basil, and marinara sauce
|VEGETALI ARRABBIATA
|$15.00
season vegetables sautéed in a slightly spicy marinara sauce
|PIZZA & MOZZARELLA
|$9.00
Cheese Pizza
|PASTA AL BURRO
|$9.00
Pasta with Butter
|Panqueque Dulce De Leche
|$10.00
classic argentinian dulce de leche crepe
|FUNGHI SALTATI IN PADELLA
|$7.00
sautéed mushrooms
|PATATINE FATTE IN CASA
|$7.00
homemade fries
|SPINACI SALTATI
|$7.00
sautéed spinach with garlic and olive oil
|SALSICCIA CON MARINARA
|$7.00
sausage in marinara sauce
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
fresh fried squid accompanied with house marinara
|Ravioli Con Zucca E Ricotta
|$17.00
Roasted butternut squash ravioli sautéed in sage tomatoes, asparagus, fresh squash, cream sauce, finished with shaved dry ricotta
|Risotto Ettore
|$24.00
saffron risotto with black “norcia” truffle four cheese and aromatic herbs
|CREPE DE POLLO CON SALSA ROSADA
|$19.00
Chicken, onions, tomatoes, spinach, bechamel, and marinara sauce
|RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E TARTUFO
|$21.00
risotto with mushrooms, fresh herbs, truffle oil and porcini balsamic
|Rigatoni Alla Caprerse
|$17.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and finished with parmesan cheese
|SALMONE ARROSTO CON SESAME, ASPARAGI E ESPINACI
|$25.00
Seasame crusted salmon accompanied with asparagus, spinach, carrots, potatoes and a touch of basil oil
|Fettuccine Alla Carbonara
|$18.00
fresh fettuccine pasta Fresh fettuccine pasta sautéed with smoked apple-wood bacon, caramelized onions and cream finished with egg yolk, black pepper and shaved parmesan cheese
|Lasagna Al Forno
|$17.00
layers of pasta with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and béchamel sauce topped with parmesan cheese
|Risotto Nando
|$25.00
risotto with argentinian prawns, caramelized shallots and asparagus
|Spaghetti Pasta
|$7.00
in marinara sauce
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
Penne pasta sautéed with caramelized onions, tomatoes, scallions, smoked salmon in a pink vodka sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil and oregano
|La Caprese
|$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, mix green, basil, aged balsamic and E.V.O.O
|Insalata Tricolore
|$13.00
Arugula, radicchio, Belgium endive, candied walnuts, orange segments tossed with honey vinaigrette
|Zucchini Fritti
|$13.00
fresh fried zucchini topped with marinara, sauce and shredded mozzarella
|Pomodoro and Mozzarella Pizza
|$14.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
|Gorgonzola E Pere Pizza
|$15.00
sweet gorgonzola, roasted pear and mozzarella
|Jamon y Morrones Pizza
|$17.00
smoked ham, roasted peppers and mozzarella
|Pizza Pavarotti
|$19.00
white pizza with Fior di latte mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, and shaved Parmesan
|PIZZA LA PANETTERIA
|$21.00
White pizza, four cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, roasted red, peppers, and fried eggs
|Pompete con Spagetti e Marinara
|$17.00
spaghetti pasta with our housemade ground beef meatballs sautéed in marinara sauce
|Gluten Free Pasta Alternative
|$3.00
|Pollo Al Marsala
|$22.00
chicken scaloppini sautéed with marsala wine, fresh herbs and wild mushroom
|Gamberi Fra-Diavolo
|$24.00
argentinian prawns sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce accompanied with linguini pasta
|Branzino Del Mediterraneo
|$31.00
whole mediterranean sea bass accompanied with grilled seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs lemon aioli
|SCALLOPINE DI VITELLO PICCATA
|$27.00
Veal scallopine with cappers, lemon white wine, spinach, roasted potatoes and carrots
|SCALLOPINE DI VITELLO AL MARSALA
|$28.00
Veal scallopine with mushrooms, caramelized onions, marsala wine, spinach, roasted potatoes and carrots
|Milanesa De Carne
|$22.00
Argentinian style beef Milanese accompanied with house salad and fries
|Bife De Chorizo Con Mixta y Papas
|$30.00
grilled new york strip-loin steak accompanied with house salad and provencal fries
|NOQUIS POMODORO
|$16.00
homemade potato gnocchi sautéed with pomodoro sauce topped with dried ricotta
|MELANZANE RATATOUILLE
|$15.00
grilled marinated eggplant, zucchini, squash, cherry tomatoes, asparagus sautéed in marinara sauce
|MAC & FORMAGGIO
|$9.00
mac & cheese
|Pasta Pomodoro
|$9.00
pasta with marinara sauce
|VEGETALI GRIGLIATI
|$9.00
grilled vegetables
|Ice Cream
|$9.00
two flavors of homemade ice cream
|VEGETALI GRIGLIATI
|$7.00
grilled vegetables
|POMPETE IN SALSA MARINARA
|$7.00
meatballs in marinara sauce
|Angel Hair Pasta
|$7.00
in marinara sauce
|Bread
|$3.00
Home Made La Panetteria Bread
|RISOTTO BUTTERNUT SQUASH & LEEKS
|$18.00
Risotto with butternut squash, leeks, and spinach
|RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E TARTUFO
|$21.00
risotto with mushrooms, fresh herbs, Truffle oil and porcini balsamic
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$10.00
local tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil with crostini
|Panna Cotta
|$10.00
classic italian flan without eggs
|PENNE ALL’AMATRICIANA
|$18.00
penne pasta sautéed with applewood bacon, onions, tomatoes and a touch of chili flakes peppers
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$12.00
heart of romaine lettuce with caesar dressing tossed with parmesan cheese, crostini and black pepper
|LASAGNA DI VEGETALI GRIGLIATI
|$15.00
layers of grilled vegetables with marinara sauce. This dish does not include pasta
|RIGATONI “FRANK SINATRA”
|$19.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with eggplant, tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella
|FLAN CON DULCE DE LECHE
|$10.00
classic Argentinian flan accompanied with dulce de leche
|Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
|$16.00
spaghetti sautéed with tri-color cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic and basil
|RISOTTO BUTTERNUT SQUASH & LEEKS
|$20.00
Risotto with butternut squash, leeks, fennel, and spinach
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
“ettore” style tiramisu
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout
Location
4921 Cordell Ave
Bethesda MD
