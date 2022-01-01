Go
La Panetteria Ristorante

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4921 Cordell Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

Minestrone$9.00
fresh homemade vegetable soup
La Burrata$15.00
Homemade fresh burrata cheese, tomatoes, baby arugula basil oil, and balsamic glaze
Insalata Della Casa$10.00
Mixed green salad, shredded carrots, cucumber tossed with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette
Melanzane Parmigiana$13.00
golden fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella
Fugazzeta Pizza$16.00
caramelized sweet onions topped with mozzarella
Bianca 4 Formaggi Pizza$14.00
White four cheese pizza Mozarella, provolone, fontina and sweet gorgonzola
Fugazza$16.00
white pizza with mozzarella topped with onions, olive oil and oregano
PIZZA DE LA NONA$15.00
Marinara, mozzarella, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and spinach
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$19.00
fresh fettuccine pasta with veal ragu and shaved parmesan cheese
MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA $17.00
golden fried eggplant topped with marinara, mozzarella accompanied with spaghetti pasta
Petto Di Pollo Piccata$21.00
pan seared chicken breast sautéed with sage and lemon caper sauce
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA$22.00
pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella served with pasta
Zuppetta Di Mare$29.00
shrimp, mussels, squid, scallop, clams sautéed in a garlic marinara sauce accompanied with crostini and linguini pasta
Costoletta Di Vitello Arrosto$31.00
roasted veal chop in a red wine reduction served with wilted spinach, carrots, and potatoes
Bistecca Di Manzo$32.00
Black Angus, New York strip, accompanied with wild mushrooms sautéed in aromatic herbs arugula salad
Milanesa De Pollo A Caballo$21.00
Argentinian style chicken Milanese topped with fried egg accompanied with fries and salad
Milanesa De Carne Alla Napolitana$24.00
beef Milanese topped with marinara sauce, ham and provolone cheese accompanied with house salad and fries
Canelones De Espinaca y Queso$15.00
spinach and mozzarella cannelloni with béchamel, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
RAVIOLES 4 QUESOS$16.00
four-cheese ravioli with fresh tomatoes, basil, and marinara sauce
VEGETALI ARRABBIATA$15.00
season vegetables sautéed in a slightly spicy marinara sauce
PIZZA &amp; MOZZARELLA$9.00
Cheese Pizza
PASTA AL BURRO$9.00
Pasta with Butter
Panqueque Dulce De Leche$10.00
classic argentinian dulce de leche crepe
FUNGHI SALTATI IN PADELLA$7.00
sautéed mushrooms
PATATINE FATTE IN CASA$7.00
homemade fries
SPINACI SALTATI$7.00
sautéed spinach with garlic and olive oil
SALSICCIA CON MARINARA$7.00
sausage in marinara sauce
Calamari Fritti$16.00
fresh fried squid accompanied with house marinara
Ravioli Con Zucca E Ricotta$17.00
Roasted butternut squash ravioli sautéed in sage tomatoes, asparagus, fresh squash, cream sauce, finished with shaved dry ricotta
Risotto Ettore$24.00
saffron risotto with black “norcia” truffle four cheese and aromatic herbs
CREPE DE POLLO CON SALSA ROSADA$19.00
Chicken, onions, tomatoes, spinach, bechamel, and marinara sauce
RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E TARTUFO $21.00
risotto with mushrooms, fresh herbs, truffle oil and porcini balsamic
Rigatoni Alla Caprerse$17.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and finished with parmesan cheese
SALMONE ARROSTO CON SESAME, ASPARAGI E ESPINACI$25.00
Seasame crusted salmon accompanied with asparagus, spinach, carrots, potatoes and a touch of basil oil
Fettuccine Alla Carbonara$18.00
fresh fettuccine pasta Fresh fettuccine pasta sautéed with smoked apple-wood bacon, caramelized onions and cream finished with egg yolk, black pepper and shaved parmesan cheese
Lasagna Al Forno$17.00
layers of pasta with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and béchamel sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Risotto Nando$25.00
risotto with argentinian prawns, caramelized shallots and asparagus
Spaghetti Pasta$7.00
in marinara sauce
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Penne pasta sautéed with caramelized onions, tomatoes, scallions, smoked salmon in a pink vodka sauce
Margherita Pizza$15.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil and oregano
La Caprese$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, mix green, basil, aged balsamic and E.V.O.O
Insalata Tricolore$13.00
Arugula, radicchio, Belgium endive, candied walnuts, orange segments tossed with honey vinaigrette
Zucchini Fritti$13.00
fresh fried zucchini topped with marinara, sauce and shredded mozzarella
Pomodoro and Mozzarella Pizza$14.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
Gorgonzola E Pere Pizza$15.00
sweet gorgonzola, roasted pear and mozzarella
Jamon y Morrones Pizza$17.00
smoked ham, roasted peppers and mozzarella
Pizza Pavarotti$19.00
white pizza with Fior di latte mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, and shaved Parmesan
PIZZA LA PANETTERIA$21.00
White pizza, four cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, roasted red, peppers, and fried eggs
Pompete con Spagetti e Marinara$17.00
spaghetti pasta with our housemade ground beef meatballs sautéed in marinara sauce
Gluten Free Pasta Alternative$3.00
Pollo Al Marsala$22.00
chicken scaloppini sautéed with marsala wine, fresh herbs and wild mushroom
Gamberi Fra-Diavolo$24.00
argentinian prawns sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce accompanied with linguini pasta
Branzino Del Mediterraneo$31.00
whole mediterranean sea bass accompanied with grilled seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs lemon aioli
SCALLOPINE DI VITELLO PICCATA$27.00
Veal scallopine with cappers, lemon white wine, spinach, roasted potatoes and carrots
SCALLOPINE DI VITELLO AL MARSALA$28.00
Veal scallopine with mushrooms, caramelized onions, marsala wine, spinach, roasted potatoes and carrots
Milanesa De Carne$22.00
Argentinian style beef Milanese accompanied with house salad and fries
Bife De Chorizo Con Mixta y Papas$30.00
grilled new york strip-loin steak accompanied with house salad and provencal fries
NOQUIS POMODORO$16.00
homemade potato gnocchi sautéed with pomodoro sauce topped with dried ricotta
MELANZANE RATATOUILLE$15.00
grilled marinated eggplant, zucchini, squash, cherry tomatoes, asparagus sautéed in marinara sauce
MAC &amp; FORMAGGIO$9.00
mac &amp; cheese
Pasta Pomodoro$9.00
pasta with marinara sauce
VEGETALI GRIGLIATI$9.00
grilled vegetables
Ice Cream$9.00
two flavors of homemade ice cream
VEGETALI GRIGLIATI$7.00
grilled vegetables
POMPETE IN SALSA MARINARA$7.00
meatballs in marinara sauce
Angel Hair Pasta$7.00
in marinara sauce
Bread$3.00
Home Made La Panetteria Bread
RISOTTO BUTTERNUT SQUASH &amp; LEEKS$18.00
Risotto with butternut squash, leeks, and spinach
RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E TARTUFO$21.00
risotto with mushrooms, fresh herbs, Truffle oil and porcini balsamic
Bruschetta Pomodoro$10.00
local tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil with crostini
Panna Cotta$10.00
classic italian flan without eggs
PENNE ALL’AMATRICIANA$18.00
penne pasta sautéed with applewood bacon, onions, tomatoes and a touch of chili flakes peppers
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
heart of romaine lettuce with caesar dressing tossed with parmesan cheese, crostini and black pepper
LASAGNA DI VEGETALI GRIGLIATI$15.00
layers of grilled vegetables with marinara sauce. This dish does not include pasta
RIGATONI “FRANK SINATRA”$19.00
rigatoni pasta sautéed with eggplant, tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella
FLAN CON DULCE DE LECHE$10.00
classic Argentinian flan accompanied with dulce de leche
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro$16.00
spaghetti sautéed with tri-color cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic and basil
RISOTTO BUTTERNUT SQUASH &amp; LEEKS$20.00
Risotto with butternut squash, leeks, fennel, and spinach
Tiramisu$11.00
“ettore” style tiramisu

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

4921 Cordell Ave

Bethesda MD

