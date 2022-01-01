Go
Toast

La Parrilla Latin American Cuisine

Come in and enjoy, the best from latin america !

3309 W State HWY 29

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BEEF PARRILLA$19.99
8 oz OF BEEF COOKED OVER FIREWOOD , WITH TWO SIDES.
EMPANADITAS$6.99
MIXED CACHAPA$18.99
CHICKEN CACHAPA$15.99
YUCA$6.99
EMPANADAS$6.99
DESGRANADO
PLATANITOS CON NATA$6.99
BEEF CACHAPA$18.99
See full menu

Location

3309 W State HWY 29

Georgetown TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0403

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts

No reviews yet

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts is boutique Coffeehouse featuring European style coffee, baked goods and desserts. With large comfy couches and tables in a lounge setting to come enjoy the company of friends or enjoy the free wi-fi and study. While your here try out our amazing breakfast and lunch croissant sandwiches.

The Garden at The Summit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston