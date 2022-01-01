La Pâtisserie
French-inspired pastry shop featuring fresh-made pastries, breakfast treats and desserts created by Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI) pastry chefs and students. Specialty coffee drinks and tea also available.
28 Old Falls St.
Location
Niagara Falls NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
