La Pâtisserie

Savor

No reviews yet

Savor, Niagara Falls Culinary Institute’s (NFCI) upscale dining restaurant, provides a real-world hands-on learning experience for students enrolled in the Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Hospitality programs. Savor features an open kitchen where student chefs are on “display” to showcase their talents to the guests. Savor is open to the public and offers a prix fixe lunch and dinner menu.

Students work in rotation throughout Savor, including the wood-stone oven, serving fine dining cuisine. The goal is to expose students to classically prepared cuisine, presented in today’s modern style, with an emphasis on using high quality ingredients, all in a state-of-the-art kitchen.

