Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
La Patisserie
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
75 Reviews
$$
30 Church St
Winchester, MA 01890
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
30 Church St, Winchester MA 01890
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Ristorante Lucia
Come in and enjoy!
Black Horse Tavern
Casual Tavern Food With Specialty Dishes, Craft Beers, Wines and Spirits
A Tavola - Winchester
Now enjoy A Tavola at home with all of our take out options, Dinner, The Pantry, Holiday Menus and so much more!
Bistro 489
Come in and enjoy!