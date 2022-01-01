La Patrona Mexican Cuisine
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1526 east Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1526 east Main Street, Mesa AZ 85203
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
A-Burrito
A-burrito is a fast food burrito concept that is all about fresh ingredients and executing recipes in house on a daily basis. Food quality, great service, and a clean restaurant is what you should expect at A-burrito!
“Making burritos to make you smile!”
Making Burritos To Make You Smile!
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
Come in and enjoy!
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa
Come in and enjoy!
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Come on in and enjoy!