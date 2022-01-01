Go
La Perrada Company

Colombian Burgers and other comfort food in a casual atmosphere

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

3800 N University Dr • $

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)

Popular Items

Perro Colombiano$9.00
Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, one quail egg & sauces
Burger Colombiana$11.00
Burger with cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.
Empanadas$2.00
Papas Fritas$4.00
Grande Burger PLUS Carne y Pollo$13.00
Burger with shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.
Salchipapa$6.00
Grande Burger Carne - Carne$12.00
Burger with shredded beef, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.
Grande Burger Carne - Pollo$12.00
Burger with shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.
Soda en Lata$2.50
Maicito Plus Carne y Pollo$11.00
Sweet corn with shredded beef & chicken, crushed potato chips, melted cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

3800 N University Dr

Sunrise FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
