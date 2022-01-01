Go
Consumer picView gallery

La Peska Seafood

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

728 Seawall Blvd. Suite A

Galveston, TX 77550

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

728 Seawall Blvd. Suite A, Galveston TX 77550

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
500 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Katie's Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Wharf Rd Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
The Garden Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
216 Tremont (23rd) Street Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Mod Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2126 Post Office St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Galveston Bagel Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2416 Post Office St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Hearsay on the Strand
orange star4.4 • 1,270
2410 Strand St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Galveston

The Sunflower Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,307
512 14th St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Waterman's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,578
14302 Stewart Rd Galveston, TX 77554
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,368
6612 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX 77551
View restaurantnext
Hearsay on the Strand
orange star4.4 • 1,270
2410 Strand St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Galveston

Texas City

No reviews yet

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Peska Seafood

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston