La Petite Grocery

We're excited to offer our menu online for your takeout convenience! Come dine in this beautifully restored Uptown restaurant on Magazine Street and enjoy James Beard Award Winning Chef Justin Devillier's contemporary Louisiana Cuisine.
The La Petite Grocery name pays homage to the history of its home, a building that’s been standing for more than a century. The original structure was built in the late 1800s and called the Central Tea, Coffee and Butter Depot. In 1908, a fire devastated the space and it was transformed into a full service grocery store. Later it was most notably a fine foods and butcher shop, VonderHaar’s Fine Foods until 1982. When La Petite Grocery opened in March of 2004, they similarly aspired to provide the neighborhood with exotic teas, locally roasted coffee, and fresh produce. By doing this, we hope to provide a dining experience that evokes nostalgia of old New Orleans.

4238 Magazine St • $$$

Avg 4.7 (5727 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan Roasted Yellowfin Tuna$36.00
white beans, snap peas, smoked almonds & kumquat vinaigrette
Gulf Shrimp & Grits$27.00
charred corn, shiitake mushrooms & tasso
Fall Squash & Brussels Sprouts$13.00
toasted almonds, feta & sherry brown butter
Ricotta Dumplings$15.00
black truffle butter, english peas & parmigiano reggiano
Baked Macaroni$13.00
pecorino pepato & cornbread crumbs
LPG Cheeseburger$20.00
house pickles, onion marmalade, arugula,
whole grain mustard, aioli & gruyere
on brioche bun
Blue Crab Beignets$20.00
malt vinegar aioli
Roasted Chicken Breast$35.00
cornbread dressing, fried sage & tasso jus
Braised Beef Short Rib$24.00
spicy carrots, daikon & fried peanuts
Bitter Greens & Gulf Shrimp Salad$15.00
radishes, bread crumbs & turnip remoulade
Location

4238 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
