La Piazza Al Forno
True Neapolitan Pizza. Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • BBQ
5803 W Glendale Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5803 W Glendale Ave
Glendale AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Homage Coffee House
Coffee is always a good idea.
The Horny Toad Glendale
Come on in and enjoy a place where there's more to do than just eat great food. Entertainment regularly, yard games and fun things for the whole family to enjoy.
Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III
Come in and enjoy!
Crystal's Bakery and Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!