Go
Toast

La Piazza Al Forno

True Neapolitan Pizza. Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BBQ

5803 W Glendale Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (290 reviews)

Popular Items

QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PIZZA$15.00
MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, FONTINA, PROVOLINE, OREGANO,EVOO
LASAGNA (PIZZA)$16.50
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, RICOTTA, OREGANO, BASIL
MARINARA D.O.C$11.50
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, D.O.P. , BASIL, GARLIC, OREGANO, EVOO, (NO CHEESE)
FUNGHI$14.75
MOZZARELLA, FONTINA, PARMESAN, MUSHROOM,ROSEMARY, EVOO
BIANCA$14.50
MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, RICOTTA, BASIL, GARLIC, OREGANO, EVOO,
MARGHERTIA D.O.C$12.75
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE,
QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PASTA$14.75
MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, ASIAGO, PECORINO, RIGATONI
ITALIAN STALLION$17.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, PROSCIUTTO(COTTO), SOPRESSATA 9SPICY SALAMI)
RAVIOLI FRITTI$9.50
CHEESE RAVIOLI BREADED, FRIED AND SERVED WITH MARINARA
ZEPPOLI$8.50
FRIED DOUGH, POWDERED SUGAR, NUTELLA DRIZZLE
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5803 W Glendale Ave

Glendale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homage Coffee House

No reviews yet

Coffee is always a good idea.

The Horny Toad Glendale

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy a place where there's more to do than just eat great food. Entertainment regularly, yard games and fun things for the whole family to enjoy.

Mariscos y Sushi El Dorado Sin III

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crystal's Bakery and Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston