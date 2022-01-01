La Piquette

Go
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3714 Macomb St NW • $$

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)

Popular Items

Croque Madame$17.00
Jambon de Paris, Gruyère Béchamel, Petite Salade, Egg Sunny Side Up
Frisée Aux Lardons$17.00
Frisée Lettuce, Pancetta, Egg, Sherry Vinegar, Olive Oil
Goat Cheese & Beets$16.00
Shallots, Fresh Herbs, Olive Oil, Salade
Salade Composée$17.00
French Green Lentils, Beets, Quinoa & Shallots, Red Cabbage
Smoked Trout Salad$19.00
Tartar Sauce, Red Onions, Lemon, Citrus, Cucumbers, Salade
Country Bread$11.00
Warm it in the oven at 400 degree for 8'
Poireaux Vinaigrette$16.00
Grilled Leeks, Shallots, Homemade Sherry Vinaigrette
Salade Maison$12.00
Amish green salad
Burrata & Beets$18.00
Basil, Olive Oil
Full Assiette de Légumes$28.00
Assorted Vegetables Tossed with Pasta, Shallots, Garlic, Olive Oil
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

3714 Macomb St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
