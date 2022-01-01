Go
La Pizza Via

914 Il Rt 22

Fox River Grove, IL 60021

Popular Items

Small House Chopped Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape
Tomato, Asiago Cheese, Salami, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette
Lrg NY Cheese Pizza$18.00
Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Large House Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape
Tomato, Asiago Cheese, Salami, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette
Sm Cheese Pizza Detroit Style$12.00
Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Lrg Cheese Pizza Detroit Style$18.00
Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Lrg Cracker Chicago Combo$22.00
Sm NY Cheese Pizza$12.00
Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Large Garlic Knots$8.00
Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter and fresh garlic.
Lrg Cracker Cheese Pizza Crust$17.00
Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Sm Cheese Pizza Thin Crust$12.00
Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

