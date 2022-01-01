Go
La Placita Cafe image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Placita Cafe

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

699 Reviews

$$

424 E Monroe Ave

Buckeye, AZ 85326

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

424 E Monroe Ave, Buckeye AZ 85326

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 25:35

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Molina's Creperie

No reviews yet

CREPES | COFFEE

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Jalistaco LLC

No reviews yet

Jalistaco cooking and serving up authentic homemade Mexican food made with fresh handpicked ingredients with flavors from Jalisco!

La Placita Cafe

orange star4.1 • 699 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston