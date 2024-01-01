Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in La Plata

La Plata restaurants that serve grits

The Charles Restaurant & Bar

417 E Charles Street, La Plata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$27.00
garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, corn grits, chive oil
More about The Charles Restaurant & Bar
Marie's Diner image

 

Marie's Diner

6325 Crain Highway, LaPlata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRITS side$2.50
More about Marie's Diner

