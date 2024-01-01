Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
La Plata
/
La Plata
/
Grits
La Plata restaurants that serve grits
The Charles Restaurant & Bar
417 E Charles Street, La Plata
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$27.00
garlic herb shrimp, chorizo, tomatoes, creamy shrimp sauce, corn grits, chive oil
More about The Charles Restaurant & Bar
Marie's Diner
6325 Crain Highway, LaPlata
No reviews yet
GRITS side
$2.50
More about Marie's Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in La Plata
Crab Cakes
Cake
More near La Plata to explore
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(165 restaurants)
Woodbridge
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Waldorf
No reviews yet
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Brandywine
No reviews yet
Suitland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(498 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(594 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(503 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(176 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(92 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(892 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston