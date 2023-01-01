Go
Banner picView gallery

La Playa Mexican Restaurant - 760 South Main Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

760 South Main Street

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

760 South Main Street, Fort Bragg CA 95437

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Noyo Fish Company - 32440 N Harbor Dr
orange starNo Reviews
32440 N Harbor Dr Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
Bernillos - 220 East Redwood Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
220 East Redwood Avenue Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
Cucina Verona Mercato - Cucina Verona Mercato
orange starNo Reviews
353 NORTH FRANKLIN ST FORT BRAGG, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
Cucina Verona - 124 E Laurel St
orange starNo Reviews
124 E Laurel St Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
Tall Guy Brewing - 362 N. Franklin St.
orange starNo Reviews
362 N. Franklin St. Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
North Coast Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
444 N Main St Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fort Bragg

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

La Playa Mexican Restaurant - 760 South Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston