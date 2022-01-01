La Porte restaurants
you'll love
/
La Porte
La Porte's top cuisines
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try La Porte restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
El Cantarito
41 Pine Lake Ave, La Porte
Avg 4.6
(167 reviews)
Popular items
Burritos Fajita
$11.00
Birria tacos
$12.00
Jalisco
$16.00
More about El Cantarito
Archie's Restaurant
104 North St, La Porte
No reviews yet
More about Archie's Restaurant
Bare Bones Gastropub
518 Lincolnway, La Porte
No reviews yet
More about Bare Bones Gastropub
More near La Porte to explore
Valparaiso
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston