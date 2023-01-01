Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
La Porte
/
La Porte
/
Cake
La Porte restaurants that serve cake
Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant - Bon Viet
501 Lincolnway, La Porte
No reviews yet
Tiramisu Cake
$7.95
More about Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant - Bon Viet
Bare Bones Gastropub - 518 Lincolnway
518 Lincolnway, La Porte
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grit Cakes
$22.00
Chocolate Cake
$7.00
More about Bare Bones Gastropub - 518 Lincolnway
Browse other tasty dishes in La Porte
Tacos
Cheesecake
Pork Belly
Shrimp Tacos
Taco Salad
More near La Porte to explore
Valparaiso
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston