Salmon in La Porte
La Porte restaurants that serve salmon
More about Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant - Bon Viet
Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant - Bon Viet
501 Lincolnway, La Porte
|SAIGON Salmon 9oz (GF)
|$28.95
Sizzling Juicy Fresh cut skinless salmon filet marinated in our delicious sweet and savory garlic sauce. Served with steam rice, fresh cut veggies, and our house garlic fish sauce (on the sauce).
More about DRIFT on Pine
DRIFT on Pine
1251 Pine Lake Ave, La Porte
|Slammin' Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled salmon, sweet chili glaze, pickled cucumber, cabbage slaw, house rice
|Salmon Salad
|$21.00
Grilled salmon, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled onions, avocado, pepitas, mixed greens, green goddess dressing
|Salmon BLT
|$16.00
seared pepper crusted salmon | bacon | lettuce | heirloom tomato | chimichurri aioli | sourdough toast