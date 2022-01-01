Tacos in La Porte
El Cantarito - La Porte
41 Pine Lake Ave, La Porte
|Taco Trio
|$10.00
|Taco Salad W/ Beef
|$8.50
|Taco Salad W/ Chicken Al Pastor
|$10.50
Bare Bones Gastropub - 518 Lincolnway
518 Lincolnway, La Porte
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
seasoned diced shrimp, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF
|Jackfruit Tacos
|$10.00
chili-lime jackfruit, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF
|Ranch Taco Salad
|$10.00
seasonal mixed greens, corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, buttermilk ranch, hominy salsa, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, choice of protein GF