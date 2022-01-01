Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in La Porte

La Porte restaurants
La Porte restaurants that serve tacos

El Cantarito - La Porte

41 Pine Lake Ave, La Porte

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Trio$10.00
Taco Salad W/ Beef$8.50
Taco Salad W/ Chicken Al Pastor$10.50
Bare Bones Gastropub - 518 Lincolnway

518 Lincolnway, La Porte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
seasoned diced shrimp, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF
Jackfruit Tacos$10.00
chili-lime jackfruit, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF
Ranch Taco Salad$10.00
seasonal mixed greens, corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, buttermilk ranch, hominy salsa, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, choice of protein GF
