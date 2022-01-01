La Porte restaurants you'll love
La Porte's top cuisines
Must-try La Porte restaurants
More about Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of sizzling beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp or spinach. Served with Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream.
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.95
Three ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese enchiladas covered with your choice of gravy, chile con carne, ranchero sauce, sour cream sauce, chile con queso, or green sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Sizzlin' Fajitas
Our Famous sizzling beef, chicken, or
combo fajitas on a bed of grilled onions, topped with bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
More about The Gyro Guys - Spencer
The Gyro Guys - Spencer
9901 Spencer Hwy, La Porte
|Popular items
|Pita Bread
|$1.00
|GG Sauce
|$0.50
|Grape Leaves
|$3.99
More about King's BBQ La Porte
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
King's BBQ La Porte
521 W Main st, La Porte
|Popular items
|Pork Ribs Dinner
|$14.95
Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread
|Brisket Dinner
|$13.99
Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread
|2 Meat Dinner
|$14.99
Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread
More about Crawfish Hut
Crawfish Hut
113 North 10th St, La Porte
|Popular items
|Boudin Balls
|$9.99
|3lbs Crawfish w/ Shrimp
|$22.00
|Butter
|$0.50
More about Man Kind Sports Bar
Man Kind Sports Bar
11001 W Fairmont Pkwy Suite H, La Porte