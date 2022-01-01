La Porte restaurants you'll love

La Porte's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try La Porte restaurants

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant

9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE

Avg 4.3 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of sizzling beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp or spinach. Served with Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream.
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Three ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese enchiladas covered with your choice of gravy, chile con carne, ranchero sauce, sour cream sauce, chile con queso, or green sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Sizzlin' Fajitas
Our Famous sizzling beef, chicken, or
combo fajitas on a bed of grilled onions, topped with bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
More about Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
The Gyro Guys - Spencer image

 

The Gyro Guys - Spencer

9901 Spencer Hwy, La Porte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pita Bread$1.00
GG Sauce$0.50
Grape Leaves$3.99
More about The Gyro Guys - Spencer
King's BBQ La Porte image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

King's BBQ La Porte

521 W Main st, La Porte

Avg 4.2 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Ribs Dinner$14.95
Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread
Brisket Dinner$13.99
Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread
2 Meat Dinner$14.99
Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread
More about King's BBQ La Porte
Kickin' Kajun image

 

Crawfish Hut

113 North 10th St, La Porte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Balls$9.99
3lbs Crawfish w/ Shrimp$22.00
Butter$0.50
More about Crawfish Hut
Banner pic

 

Man Kind Sports Bar

11001 W Fairmont Pkwy Suite H, La Porte

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Man Kind Sports Bar
