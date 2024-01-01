Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
La Porte
/
La Porte
/
Pies
La Porte restaurants that serve pies
The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery
1133 South Broadway Street, La Porte
No reviews yet
Pie Tart
$2.50
Pie Slice
$4.00
More about The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
King's BBQ La Porte - 521 W MAin st
521 W Main st, La Porte
Avg 4.2
(1087 reviews)
Buttermilk Pie
$4.23
More about King's BBQ La Porte - 521 W MAin st
