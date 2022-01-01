Tacos in La Porte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Porte restaurants that serve tacos

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant

9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE

Avg 4.3 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Taco Al Carbon ( A La Carte)$4.25
Taco Dinner$10.95
Three soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & grated cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Taco Salad Lunch$8.99
Deep-fried crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream.
More about Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
The Gyro Guys - Spencer image

 

The Gyro Guys - Spencer

9901 Spencer Hwy, La Porte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Tacos$6.99
Single Taco$2.99
More about The Gyro Guys - Spencer

