Go
Toast

LA POUBELLE BISTRO

Welcome Friends!
Thank you for your patronage!

5907 FRANKLIN AVE • $$

Avg 3.9 (1119 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Cake$9.00
Poubelle Burger$14.00
8oz brisket & short rib patty, lettuce, tomato, aioli, ketchup on a brioche bun.
*burger is prepared medium no exceptions.
The burger is à la carte
Cognac Peppercorn Sauce$6.00
Side sauce
Linguini with Clams$27.00
clams, garlic, white wine, lemon, red pepper, parsley, thyme leaves
Penne Vodka With Chicken$27.00
tomato, garlic, parmesan, crème, vodka, chicken
Garlic Bread$7.00
herb & garlic ciabatta bread
Poubelle Frites$8.00
thyme & sea salt dusted, aioli, ketchup
PEI Mussels$25.00
steamed in white wine, lemon, garlic, tomato, thyme leaves
Spaghetti Beyond Bolognese$24.00
Beyond & tomato herb infused ragù
Ratatouille$16.00
Herbed infused stew of tomato, red bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, onion, garlic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5907 FRANKLIN AVE

LOS ANGELES CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clark Street Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pimai It's Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Birds Rotisserie Chicken Cafe

No reviews yet

Since 1994 Birds has been a home away from home for the residents of Franklin Village and beyond! Serving an array of down home dishes and delicious beverages, our staff will make you feel like one of the gang! Come on down to your nieghborhood bar!

For The Win

No reviews yet

Grass-fed beef and Free range fried chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston