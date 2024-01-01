La Pradera - Seagoville
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
302 N US HWY 175, SEAGOVILLE TX 75159
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Grind Coffee Shop - 402 E Trunk St STE A
No Reviews
402 E Trunk St STE A Crandall, TX 75114
View restaurant