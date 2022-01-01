Go
La Prensa Tacos & Tapas

We Believe that food is a conversation of life and want to recreate that dialogue through our ingredient-focused menu. Specializing in gourmet tacos, La Prensa offers an escape from the ordinary taco joint with an approachable and globally inspired menu featuring fresh ingredients with our signature adventurous mindset.
The inspiration behind La Prensa came from studying the art and craft of the skilled cooks and chefs who have used the Prensa de Tortilla for generations. The skills they have passed down have allowed us to create delicious food that’s so freshly prepared.
We’ve always believed that to create amazing tastes and flavors you only need a handful of fresh ingredients,Whether you want tacos, tapas, or a little bit of both, we’ll connect you with regional cuisine with an inspiring twist. We even provide the perfect complement to your meal with our exclusive bar program and its range of beers, wines, and freshly prepared cocktails.
By Chef Santosh Tiptur and his Team
21305 Windmill Parc Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Street Corn Esquites$6.50
Steamed Corn, Lime, Tajin, Pasilla and Habanero Aioli
Birria Taco$5.00
Short Rib, Salsa Adobo, Salsa Lobato, Primavera Pico De Gallo, Crema, Queso Fresco
*item contains peanuts
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Lamb, Chermoula, Crema, Queso Fresco, Primavera Pico de Gallo
Chorizo Taco$5.00
Spicy Mexican Chorizo, Guacamole, Salsa Arriera, Crema, Queso Fresco
Camaron Taco$5.00
Shrimp, Salsa Matcha, Guacamole, Chile Negra Aioli, Queso Fresco, Crema
*item contains sesame seeds
Harissa Pollo Taco$5.00
Harissa Chicken, Primavera Pico de Gallo, Salsa Quattro Chiles, Crema, Queso Fresco
*item contains walnuts
Korean Beef Bulgogi Taco$5.00
Korean Style Beef, Ginger Soy Marinade, Gochujang Aioli, Kimchi, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions
Al Pastor Taco Classic$4.50
Pork, Roasted Pineapple, Salsa Roja, Onion, Cilantro
Tinga Taco Classic$4.50
Chicken Tinga, Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro
Carne Taco$5.00
Steak, Nopal Ensalada, Queso Fresco, Salsa Pasilla
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

21305 Windmill Parc Dr

Sterling VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
