La Provence

16350 Boones Ferry Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1700 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Mediterranean Salade$15.75
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Corn Beef Hash$15.25
Hand-shredded corned beef brisket grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and our fresh-cut hash browns.
Topped with two eggs, then finished with a horseradish-shallot cream sauce. Served with toast or a butter croissant.
Day Breaker$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
Traditional Benedict$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt$14.50
Wild Albacore tuna mixed with premium mayonnaise and finely chopped celery, onions, and carrots, then topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese. Served on our fresh Provence sourdough bread.
Baked Eggs a la Francaise$14.50
Poached eggs nestled in grilled hash browns with sautéed mushrooms and ham, finished with gruyère béchamel and Swiss cheese gratiné. Served with toasted baguette slices.
Monte Cristo$14.95
Smoked turkey, ham, Swiss, cheddar, pineapple, tomato, and mayonnaise layered on our sourdough bread. Stacked, dipped in egg batter, then grilled to golden brown. Served with raspberry jam and a side: green salad, potato salad, or fresh fruit. Our Cristo is cured for 24 hours to maintain its structure. No substitutions or changes, please.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16350 Boones Ferry Rd

Lake Oswego OR

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
