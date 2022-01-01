Go
La Provence

937 NE Orenco Station Lp

Popular Items

Caramelized Banana French Toast$14.95
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
Baked Eggs a la Francaise$14.50
Poached eggs nestled in grilled hash browns with sautéed mushrooms and ham, finished with gruyère béchamel and Swiss cheese gratiné. Served with toasted baguette slices.
Monte Cristo$14.95
Smoked turkey, ham, Swiss, cheddar, pineapple, tomato, and mayonnaise layered on our sourdough bread. Stacked, dipped in egg batter, then grilled to golden brown. Served with raspberry jam and a side: green salad, potato salad, or fresh fruit. Our Cristo is cured for 24 hours to maintain its structure. No substitutions or changes, please.
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
Traditional Benedict$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Bowl French Onion$9.00
Our signature soup made with deeply caramelized onions in our rich beef consommé, topped with toasted Provence bread that is loaded with melted Swiss and parmesan cheese.
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Day Breaker$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
Corn Beef Hash$15.25
Hand-shredded corned beef brisket grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and our fresh-cut hash browns.
Topped with two eggs, then finished with a horseradish-shallot cream sauce. Served with toast or a butter croissant.
Location

Hillsboro OR

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
