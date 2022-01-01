La Puente restaurants you'll love

La Puente restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • La Puente

La Puente's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try La Puente restaurants

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.6 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
Side Order Rice$1.89
A side of fresh rice.
Plato Asada$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
Consumer pic

 

Boca Del Rio - La Puente

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla Regular$5.00
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of toppings inside.
All Meat Burrito Regular$9.32
No beans, but more meat.
Combo Burrito Special$10.47
With beans, sour cream, and avocado inside.
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

13032 East Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.5 (1534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
World Famous Fish Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Asada Taco$3.49
A grilled taco with delicious asada, chicken, or juicy al pastor, topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime, taco salsa, and a chile guerito.
3 Taco Combo$14.99
Enjoy 3 of our tacos with your combo!
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

1065 N. Hacienda Blvd, La Puente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunch Spicy Albacore Roll (4PC)$6.05
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in La Puente

Burritos

Tacos

