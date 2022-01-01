La Puente restaurants you'll love
More about Tacos Gavilan
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente
|Popular items
|Taco Pastor
|$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
|Side Order Rice
|$1.89
A side of fresh rice.
|Plato Asada
|$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
More about Boca Del Rio - La Puente
Boca Del Rio - La Puente
1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla Regular
|$5.00
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of toppings inside.
|All Meat Burrito Regular
|$9.32
No beans, but more meat.
|Combo Burrito Special
|$10.47
With beans, sour cream, and avocado inside.
More about Taco Nazo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
13032 East Valley Blvd, La Puente
|Popular items
|World Famous Fish Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
|Asada Taco
|$3.49
A grilled taco with delicious asada, chicken, or juicy al pastor, topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime, taco salsa, and a chile guerito.
|3 Taco Combo
|$14.99
Enjoy 3 of our tacos with your combo!