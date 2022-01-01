Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in La Puente

La Puente restaurants
La Puente restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.6 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito PC Asada$8.49
Only Grilled Steak
Super Burrito Carnitas$8.99
Braised Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Super Burrito Beans/Rice/Cheese$6.99
No meat - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Consumer pic

 

Boca Del Rio - La Puente

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Combo Burrito Special$10.47
With beans, sour cream, and avocado inside.
Combo Burrito Sour$9.56
With beans and sour cream inside.
All Meat Burrito Yes$10.23
No beans, but more meat, as well as avocado.
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

13032 East Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.5 (1534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$5.99
Layered beans and rice with your choice of meat, with tomato, onions, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Marinated chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Burrito$12.49
Grilled Mahi-mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
