Burritos in La Puente

TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente
|Burrito PC Asada
|$8.49
Only Grilled Steak
|Super Burrito Carnitas
|$8.99
Braised Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
|Super Burrito Beans/Rice/Cheese
|$6.99
No meat - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Boca Del Rio - La Puente
1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente
|Combo Burrito Special
|$10.47
With beans, sour cream, and avocado inside.
|Combo Burrito Sour
|$9.56
With beans and sour cream inside.
|All Meat Burrito Yes
|$10.23
No beans, but more meat, as well as avocado.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
13032 East Valley Blvd, La Puente
|Burrito Bowl
|$5.99
Layered beans and rice with your choice of meat, with tomato, onions, cilantro, cheese, and our signature sauce.
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Marinated chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Burrito
|$12.49
Grilled Mahi-mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.