Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in La Puente

Go
La Puente restaurants
Toast

La Puente restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla Asada image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.6 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Asada$6.99
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Quesadilla Queso$3.99
No Meat
Super Quesadilla Cabeza$7.99
Steamed Beef Head - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.
More about Tacos Gavilan
Consumer pic

 

Boca Del Rio - La Puente

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla Regular$5.00
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of toppings inside.
More about Boca Del Rio - La Puente
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

13032 East Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.5 (1534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$6.99
Grilled cheese and your choice of meat encased in a flour tortilla, served with a side of pico de gallo, signature salsa, guacamole, and our signature sauce.
More about Taco Nazo

Browse other tasty dishes in La Puente

Burritos

Tortas

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near La Puente to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston