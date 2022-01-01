Quesadillas in La Puente
La Puente restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Tacos Gavilan
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente
|Quesadilla Asada
|$6.99
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
|Quesadilla Queso
|$3.99
No Meat
|Super Quesadilla Cabeza
|$7.99
Steamed Beef Head - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.
More about Boca Del Rio - La Puente
Boca Del Rio - La Puente
1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente
|Cheese Quesadilla Regular
|$5.00
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of toppings inside.