Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in La Puente

Go
La Puente restaurants
Toast

La Puente restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Carnitas image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.6 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Consumer pic

 

Boca Del Rio - La Puente

1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Yes$3.19
w/ avocado; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
Taco Special$3.41
w/ avocado & sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
Taco Sour$3.19
w/ sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
More about Boca Del Rio - La Puente
World Famous Fish Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

13032 East Valley Blvd, La Puente

Avg 4.5 (1534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
20 Tacos Dorados Tray$43.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
Family 20 Taco Pack$78.99
A meal for the family! It’s a 20 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 15 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)
2 Taco Combo$11.99
Enjoy 2 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
More about Taco Nazo

Browse other tasty dishes in La Puente

Tortas

Quesadillas

Nachos

Burritos

Map

More near La Puente to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston