Tacos in La Puente

TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
13009 Valley Blvd, La Puente
|Taco Carnitas
|$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Lengua
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Cabeza
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Boca Del Rio - La Puente
1163 North Hacienda Boulevard, La Puente
|Taco Yes
|$3.19
w/ avocado; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
|Taco Special
|$3.41
w/ avocado & sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
|Taco Sour
|$3.19
w/ sour cream; toppings include cabbage, onions, cilantro, & cheese.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
13032 East Valley Blvd, La Puente
|20 Tacos Dorados Tray
|$43.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
|Family 20 Taco Pack
|$78.99
A meal for the family! It’s a 20 taco tray, served with 32oz of beans, 32oz of rice, a medium bag of chips, 8oz of chip salsa, and 15 chile gueritos. (Save 13%! Excludes upgrade add-ons)
|2 Taco Combo
|$11.99
Enjoy 2 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.