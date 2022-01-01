Go
LA Puglia

1621 Wilshire BLVD • $$

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Nonna Anna | Orecchiette al Ragu con Braciole$26.00
Fresh Orecchiette with Beef Roll, Pecorino Cheese , Garlic, Parsley and Tomato Sauce
Peschici$23.00
Crushed Tomatoes, mozzarella, pepperoni, Basil, Parmigiano
Lemme lemme$19.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo, Stracciatella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula
Manu | Cavatelli al Pesto$21.00
Cavatelli, Pesto, Walnuts and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24mo (Vegetarian)
Arret | Polpette$18.00
Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Marta | Lasagna$24.00
Classic fresh Lasagna with Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Rosa | San Giuannid$22.00
Spaghetti alla Chitarra with-wood fired Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese, Bread crumbs, Oregano and Capers (Vegetarian)
Puglia$19.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24 mo
Panzerotto (select 1 flavor)$16.00
Traditional Barese folded fried Pizza
Emilio | Paccheri al Ragu$26.00
Sagne Incanulate with Beef Ragu.
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1621 Wilshire BLVD

Santa Monica CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
