Go
Toast

La Pupusa Loca

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

511 Frost Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)

Popular Items

Reg. Baleada$6.20
Plantain Empandas$2.70
Tamarindo$3.20
Regular Nachos$9.20
Pupusa$3.20
Yucca & Fried Pork$13.20
Rice & Beans$3.70
Burrito Loco$13.20
Nachos Loco$21.20
Pupusa Loca$14.20
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

511 Frost Road

Waterbury CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wing It On!

No reviews yet

Chicken Like A Champ! Insanely Fresh Classic & Boneless Wings & Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwiches!
For Delivery please look us up on www.vroomservicenow.com

Ria’s - Waterbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mojo Nuevo Latino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank Pepe’s of Waterbury

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston