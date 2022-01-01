La Quinta restaurants you'll love
La Quinta's top cuisines
Must-try La Quinta restaurants
More about La Quinta Brewing Co - Old Town Taproom & Grill
La Quinta Brewing Co - Old Town Taproom & Grill
78100 Main St, #101, La Quinta
|Popular items
|Old School Cheeseburger
|$14.00
2 Charbroiled Angus Patties, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Kettle Chips.
More about Mariachi Restaurant & Cantina
Mariachi Restaurant & Cantina
78995 Hwy 111 Suite 9, La Quinta
More about Beautiful Day
Beautiful Day
50949 Washintgon Street, Ste A, La Quinta
More about Los Arcos Mexican Resturant
Los Arcos Mexican Resturant
50855 Washington St ste 2I, La Quinta