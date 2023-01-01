Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in La Quinta

Go
La Quinta restaurants
Toast

La Quinta restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Basil Thai La Quinta - 50855 Washington Street, 2-H

50855 Washington Street, 2-H, La Quinta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry$18.95
Medium spicy green curry with bamboo shoots, sliced fresh coconut meat, eggplant, basil and bell pepper
(L) Yellow Curry$13.95
Mild yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, onions, and potatoes
Panang Curry$18.95
Red coconut curry flavored with peanut, Thai lime leave, and bell pepper
More about Basil Thai La Quinta - 50855 Washington Street, 2-H
Consumer pic

 

Okura Robata Grill & Sushi Bar - 78480 California 111

78480 California 111, La Quinta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Scallops$15.95
More about Okura Robata Grill & Sushi Bar - 78480 California 111

Browse other tasty dishes in La Quinta

Fried Rice

Scallops

Vegetable Tempura

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Map

More near La Quinta to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Julian

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (998 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston